Family pay tribute to 'superhero' dad and Herts Police sergeant killed in two-vehicle collision

A family have paid tribute to a man who was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Hertfordshire.

Hertfordshire Constabulary Acting Sergeant Reece Buckenham, 36, was killed in a crash on the A10.

Just before 7am on Saturday (29 June), on the southbound carriageway between Rush Green and Great Amwell, a motorbike and a VW Golf crashed.

Buckenham was driving the motorbike and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reece Buckenham

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed that his family are aware and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

They released the following tribute via Hertfordshire Constabulary: “We are absolutely devastated to confirm the sudden and tragic loss of our beloved Reece.

“He was a loving son, brother, uncle, friend, and colleague to many and, most importantly, a wonderful father to his son aged 10 and daughter aged four.

“Reece loved having a laugh and was fun to be around, he would light up any room with his smile and infectious personality. He was fiercely protective of those he cared for and would stand up for those that needed support, be that friends, colleagues or just anyone that needed Reece.

“Reece joined the Metropolitan Police Service as a PCSO and transferred to Hertfordshire, fulfilling his dream becoming a police officer. It was a role he loved, and he was incredibly proud to be part of Herts police.

“As a family we couldn’t have been prouder of him, he was an Acting Sergeant soon to be going through the promotion process to be substantive. Reece had just finished a night shift when the terrible events of Saturday morning happened.

“Nothing can take away the pain we are feeling at his loss, but we are thankful for the support we have received.

“His son describes him as a ‘great dad’ and his hero.

“The world will be a darker place without his smile (and many silly faces he was known to pull).

“We will never fill the void that is now in our family.

“Reece, our son, brother and superhero daddy, we love you.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary is asking the public to respect the family’s privacy at this time.

Chief Constable Charlie Hall said: “The thoughts of all in the constabulary are with Reece’s family and friends following their tragic loss. He was a much-respected colleague to so many and his death has been felt hugely throughout the force. He was a committed and experienced police officer, who served the public well and who I was proud to say was one of us. Rest in peace Reece.”

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it to please come forward.

“If you have a dash cam fitted, please review your footage as you may have captured something that could prove vital to helping us progress our enquiries.”

Residents with information on the crash can contact DS Wheeler via email. Information can be reported to the police online here, residents can speak to their communication room via a web chat, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 125 of 29 June.