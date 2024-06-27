Family pay tribute to 'mischievous' husband and dad killed in Bovingdon collision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of a keen cyclist, who was killed in a roadside collision in Bovingdon, have paid tribute to him.

Today (27 June), the family of Nigel Woodhead, from St Albans, have commemorated the life of their late loved one.

Nigel died after his bike was involved in a collision on Bovingdon Green at around 11am on Friday 24 May.

Via Hertfordshire Constabulary, his daughters and wife have said in a statement: “Nigel was a deeply loved husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend to many. It is impossible to come to terms with the sudden and tragic loss of such a caring, self-less, and intelligent man who was so full of life and excited about his future.

Nigel died in May

“We have been blown away by the outpouring of kind words about Nigel, who touched the lives of so many people with his wise words, attentive ears, and mischievous sense of humour.

“Cycling was one of Nigel’s favourite pastimes, which had been a passion of his for decades. Just the week prior to his death he was proud to have completed a solo cycle of the Pennine Cycleway, a 350-mile trip which he completed in four days. He was aspiring to complete a cycle from John O’Groats to Land’s End in the not-so-distant future, which we are gutted he never got to achieve.

However, Nigel’s greatest passion was us, his family. He was the best husband and father we could ever imagine, and he devoted his life to providing for us. We were an inseparable family unit, with a bond that transcends life and death.

“Nigel/dad, a life without you is unimaginable, if our love was enough to keep you here, you would have been here forever.”

He was known for his sense of humour and mischievous nature

Hertfordshire Constabulary has advised the family is asking for people to respect their privacy at this difficult time.

Also, the police force is still gathering information on the collision and details can be reported quoting reference number 41/41220/24. This can be done online or by calling the non-emergency number 101.