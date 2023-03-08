Everybody needs good neighbours and that's the plan behind new project in Dacorum

Everybody needs good neighbours and that's the plan behind a new project in Dacorum.

Compassionate Neighbours is an award-winning social movement that sees volunteers matched with Community Members in their area, to offer friendship and emotional support to people who are lonely, ill or isolated due to life-limiting illness or bereavement.

Peace Hospice Care has been running the project for four years and is now expanding it to offer the benefits to people in Dacorum and St Albans.

Compassionate Neighbours visit community members at home to offer friendship and emotional support

Fiona McGregor has been volunteering as a Compassionate Neighbour for two years. She said: “I’m so pleased that the recent merger means we can offer the support of Compassionate Neighbours in new areas.

“I have gained so much from volunteering as a Compassionate Neighbour. My first Community Member was isolated due to illness and didn’t have family living nearby. I visited her at home once a week to offer company and friendship. It was such a pleasure to get to know her and talk about her life. I feel we both gained so much from the friendship, and I am now looking forward to a similar relationship with my new local match.”

Compassionate Neighbours are asked to commit to around one hour per week to support a carefully matched Community Member, which could include visiting them at home for a chat, taking them out locally or simply sharing an activity together, such as a short walk.

Fiona Hobbs, Compassionate Communities Co-ordinator at Peace Hospice Care, says: “We’re delighted to be bringing the Compassionate Neighbours project to Dacorum and St Albans, both for local volunteers who are keen to help and people in the community who could benefit from the company and friendship that Compassionate Neighbours brings.”

“Volunteers don’t need any kind of experience or relevant background, as full training and support is given. We’re looking for people of all ages with a range of life experiences and interests.”