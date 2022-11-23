Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust have enlisted the help of a wilder communities officer to give people advice and support in bringing nature to their doorstep.

Through the Nextdoor Nature initiative, Lea Ellis will work to empower and connect Dacorum residents who want to make positive changes in the environment.

Lea said: “I’m here to listen, to offer suggestions, to explore possibilities, to bring positivity and enthusiasm, and to ultimately help people to see just how important they are in shaping our world.”

Pictured: Lea Ellis

She added: “I’d love to hear from people who are already doing things in their neighbourhoods and get them to help me spread this positivity.”

Lea is looking to speak to anyone in Dacorum who wants to do something positive for the environment.

A ‘wilder Dacorum’ could mean more people grow food and schools plant wildflowers on their grounds.