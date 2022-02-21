Great British Spring Clean: Volunteer litter pickers needed to help keep Dacorum tidy

Volunteer litter-pickers are needed in Dacorum to take part in this year's Great British Spring Clean campaign.

The mass campaign calls on families, neighbours, friends and colleagues to join forces to collect bags of litter from nearby streets and beauty spots.

Last year, 1,030 local volunteers collected 314 bags of rubbish and 215 bags of items for recycling in and around Dacorum.

Litter heroes from the 1st Potten End Brownies group.

Now Dacorum Borough Council is promising to support residents who join the 2022 campaign, which runs from Friday March 25 to Sunday April 10.

A spokesperson said: "Litter remains a huge problem across the country, causing harm to the environment and wildlife.

"Councils in England spend almost £700 million on street-cleaning services every year.

"And over the past two years, Covid-related litter, such as face masks and gloves, have added an additional risk to both our public spaces and green spaces.

Litter-pickers of all ages can get involved in the Great British Spring Clean.

"To help keep Dacorum litter free, we are supporting the Great British Spring Clean, run by the Keep Britain Tidy charity.

"This year, the message is simple: join the #BigBagChallenge and pledge to pick up as much litter as you can during the campaign.

"Whether it's a casual tidy or a thorough clear-up, any amount you choose to pick will help."

To support your litter-pick, the council says it will loan out bags and equipment, and arrange to have your filled bags collected.

Litter-pickers from Holy Trinity Church in Dacorum.

Simply email [email protected]dacorum.gov.uk to set up your litter-pick, and then register it on the Great British Spring Clean website.

As well as polluting our streets and parks, litter harms wildlife, domestic pets and cattle.

Now in its seventh year, the Great British Spring Clean is the country's biggest mass-action environmental campaign.

If residents would like to help keep their streets clean, safe and green all year round, they can sign up to become a street champion by visiting www.dacorum.gov.uk/street-champions.