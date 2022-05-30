Tring has been named a ‘bee-friendly town’ by the Bee Friendly Trust as part of its first awards given on World Bee Day.

To achieve the status, towns have to meet a set of nine criteria including planting up roundabouts, encouraging bee-friendly schools, pubs and businesses, putting up homes for wildlife, planting wildflowers and being pesticide-free.

Tring has worked to achieve this through its local efforts to encourage people to plant more wildflowers and make bee hotels.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tring was awarded this title earlier this month.

Polly Eaton, of the Justice and Peace Group, Tring who received the award on behalf of the community, said: “We are so excited to receive this. I just want to thank everyone who participated which is individuals, organisations, local government, schools.”