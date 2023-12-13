The Starling is perhaps best known for its squabbling behaviour at bird feeders, and the huge flocks which form a dancing murmuration during the winter. Or rather it used to be!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The stark facts are that between 1967 and 2015, Britain's breeding population of Common Starling crashed by a staggering 87 per cent. Mostly due to the actions of Humans.

Starlings no longer nest in large parts of Wales and Southern England.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are therefore now on The Red List, being a bird of high conservation concern. (British Ornithology Trust).

James, Claudia, Dan Melly, John Wealthall and John Bell. Photo taken by Susie Topley

Some people see them as pests, flying rats! But some intrepid residents of Hill View in Berkhamsted, recognised the need to live alongside nature and that these highly intelligent birds now need some help.

Starlings like to nest in the eaves of houses, which can cause problems and lead people to replacing their soffits and blocking off potential nesting sites. This group of neighbours like to greet the starlings each morning as they gather on the roofs and wanted to redress the balance by providing some potential new homes for these enigmatic birds.

John Bell managed to obtain a small grant from Birds on the Brink UK, towards buying boxes for the Starlings to nest in. The neighbours paid the remainder themselves.

Advertisement

Advertisement