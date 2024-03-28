Solar panel installation at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre is step toward net zero ambitions

The solar panels are estimated to generate 360kWh watts of renewal energy
Solar panels will be installed at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre.

The project was made possible after Dacorum Borough Council received £630,000 from the Swimming Pool Support Fund.

Once installed the solar panels are estimated to generate 360kWh watts of renewal energy, helping to reduce the carbon footprint of the facility.

The panels will help reduce energy bills and the centre's carbon footprint.

Over 300 public swimming pools across England will receive a share of £60 million from the Government and Sport England funding to improve their energy efficiency and keep running costs down.

The council’s strategic director James Doe said: “Securing this funding to make Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre more energy efficient is fantastic news and is another significant step towards us meeting our net zero ambitions.

“We know older buildings are among the most challenging to reduce energy consumption so it's important we do everything we can to cut their carbon emissions as quickly as possible.

“This grant will also support our partner Everyone Active to continue to provide public swimming, positively contributing to residents’ health and wellbeing as well as providing a place for local school children to learn to swim."

Steve Cox, Everyone Active spokesperson, said the centre’s energy bill had doubled as a result of the energy crisis.

He added: “The implementation of the solar panels at the leisure centre marks a significant step towards reducing the leisure centre’s carbon footprint and simultaneously lowering energy costs. Everyone Active is proud to work alongside the Council, as part of our Net Zero Strategy, to help achieve our company’s net zero ambitions.”

