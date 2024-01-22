Record number of fly-tipping incidents in Dacorum last year, figures show

‘We are all victims of environmental crime’ says a Keep Britain Tidy spokesperson

Dacorum faced a record number of fly-tipping incidents last year, new figures show.

Figures from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs show there were 1,609 fly-tipping incidents in Dacorum in the year to March 2023 – a slight increase from 1,587 in 2021-22, and the highest figure since records began in 2012-13.

This meant there were around 10 incidents per 1,000 people in the area.

In Dacorum, most fly-tipped waste was discovered on council land, accounting for 52 per cent of recorded incidents. This was followed by 39 per cent on highways.

The largest proportion of discarded waste was household, making up 62 per cent of all incidents.

Across England, local authorities dealt with slightly fewer incidents in 2022-23 – 1.08 million compared with 1.09 million in 2021-22. However, environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy warned the number of 'tipper lorry load’ size or larger incidents has increased by 13 per cent.

Allison Ogden-Newton, chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy, said: “It is time for the public and our justice system to say ‘enough is enough’ and tackle the selfish vandals who are trashing our environment for profit.

“The public can play their part by ensuring they only give their unwanted ‘stuff’ to reputable, licensed waste carriers who will dispose of it correctly and the courts must help by using the considerable sentencing powers they have to order hefty fines and even jail ‘professional fly-tippers’ when they are caught.

“Environmental crime is not a victimless crime – we are all victims of it.”

The number of fixed penalty notices issued across the country fell from 91,000 in 2021-22 to 73,000 in 2022-23, with 37 in Dacorum.

While the average court fine increased by 13 per cent to £526, there were fewer fines given last year with a total value of £785,000 compared to £837,000 in the year before.

Darren Rodwell, environment spokesperson for the Local Government Association, said: “Fly-tipping is inexcusable. It is not only an eyesore for residents, but a serious public health risk, creating pollution and attracting rats and other vermin.

“This decrease in fly-tipping is positive, and a testament to the hard work of councils. We continue to urge the Government to review sentencing guidelines for fly-tipping, so that offenders are given bigger fines for more serious offences to act as a deterrent.

“Manufacturers should also contribute to the costs to councils of clear up, by providing more take-back services so people can hand in old furniture and mattresses when they buy new ones.”

Recycling minister Robbie Moore added: “Fly-tipped rubbish is a blight on the landscape, and a burden on councils to clean up – so it’s absolutely right for councils to take strong action whenever a crime is committed.

“We are making solid progress – with enforcement up by six per cent and fly-tipping decreasing for the second year in a row – but we know there is more to do.