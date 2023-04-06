Popular waterside walking route between Hemel and Kings Langley to close for improvement work

A popular walking route in Hertfordshire is set to close for two months this spring as part of an improvement scheme.

A key section of the Grand Union Canal towpath between Hemel Hempstead and Kings Langley will be shutting from 17 April.

It is expected to remain closed until around the end of June, a diversion route will be put in place for walkers and cyclists.

Grand Union Canal Towpath

Where possible people will still be able to fish by the canal during this period.

It is hoped once the resurfacing work is complete, the site will be more accessible to both pedestrians and cyclists.

Hemel Garden Communities secured the funding via a Government programme. Further financial contributions have come from Three Rivers District Council, Dacorum Borough Council and Nash Mills and Kings Langley Parish Councils.

An 800m area of the towpath between Nash Mills Lane in Apsley and the River Gade lakes, north of Kings Langley, will be the focus of the renovation project.

Commuters who use Apsley and Kings Langley train stations are likely to be affected by the closure, while the towpath also links Kings Langley and Hemel Hempstead.

It is hoped that once the work has been completed the route can reach its full potential, campaigners have highlighted the lack of a good continuous surface putting people off walking along the path.

Hemel Garden Communities has played a role in another improvement project, by upgrading the towpath between Croxley Green and Tooveys Mill, providing a traffic-free route along that part of the canal.

Chair of Hemel Garden Communities board, Bob Lane, said: “We are very pleased to support this key upgrade to the towpath, working with our local authority partners. The Grand Union Canal is a beautiful local attraction and the resurfacing will enable more people to enjoy it year-round, for leisure and active travel.”