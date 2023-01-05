Some of the tubs collected last year

Have you got plastic sweet tubs laying around from Christmas? Pub retailer Greene King is encouraging Dacorum residents to drop them off at their local to help raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

From now until February 19, people can take their empty plastic sweets and biscuit tubs to one of Dacorum five Greene King pubs as part of the brewer’s annual Tub2Pub appeal. Last year’s scheme saw 24,000 tubs, over three tonnes of plastic, saved from landfill.

Vance Fairman-Smith, Greene King’s supply chain director, said: “As a company we’re constantly working to support our communities and are committed to reducing the impact on the environment.”

Peter Goodwin, co-cre8’s managing director and co-founder added: “We are delighted to be working with Greene King again in 2023. It’s simple, convenient and effective. It’s good for customers, charity and the environment.”