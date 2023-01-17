More than 6,000 Christmas trees were recycled for free across three Dacorum Borough Council chipping points earlier this month.

On January 8, residents took their trees to Cupid Green Depot in Hemel Hempstead, Canal Fields car park in Berkhamsted and Tring Garden Centre. More than 200 bags of chippings were produced for residents while the remaining trees were recycled into compost.

Cllr Graham Barrett said: “I am delighted that so many Dacorum residents took advantage of the opportunity to recycle their Christmas Trees. This is a terrific initiative that has the additional benefit of giving local charities the opportunity to raise funds.”

Pictured: Trees getting recycled