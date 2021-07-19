New 'living roof' bus shelters will be trialled in Hemel Hempstead

New 'living roof' bus shelters will be created in Hemel Hempstead as part of a new pilot scheme.

Highways bosses in Hertfordshire are hoping their newest bus shelters will create a real buzz . . . with the bees.

Instead of installing traditional bus shelters, officials have earmarked Hemel Hempstead, Hertford and Hoddesdon for new ‘living roof’ shelters.

Here's what the green bus shelters coming to Hemel Hempstead could look like (image has been used for illustrative purposes)

The roofs will be planted with a selection of sedum and other seeds designed to attract bees and other pollinating insects.

And, if successful, the new approach will be rolled out to other bus shelters across the county.

“This is a small pilot scheme to improve the environment around bus shelters,” said executive member for highways and transport Cllr Phil Bibby.

“It’s to encourage residents to use public transport, increase sustainable green spaces and to reduce carbon emissions.

“The flowers and the plants will encourage pollinators and insects and encourage more wildlife and biodiversity – and act as a pollution filter.”

As part of the pilot the ‘living roof’ bus shelters are due to be installed in locations in Hertford, Hoddesdon and Hemel Hempstead this year.

Other locations, says Cllr Bibby, are also being considered for the pilot, including two sites in Stevenage.

“It’s certainly something we would be looking to roll out as much as we can,” he said.

And he added: “It actually helps us with biodiversity and helps with climate change by attracting wildlife and pollinators.”