New community garden opened in Hemel Hempstead featuring wildflowers

A new community garden has been opened in Hemel Hempstead featuring a windmill and plants that are pollinator-friendly.

Called the Windmill Garden, it is located in Broadfield Road and has been designed to celebrate the area’s strong history of promoting nature.

It has been revealed that staff and volunteers from the Sunnyside Rural Trust and Dacorum Borough Council got the site ready for the public last month.

This involved building the raised beds and planting the flowers while transforming the overall plot of land. A launch event was held at the garden and was open to the public, guests could enjoy refreshments from the charity and children’s entertainment was organised.

One resident who attended, Anthony Christofi, said: “The new green space on Windmill Road has been such a lovely change. I often take my son there before or after school - it’s become one of our favourite spots. It’s not just greener, it feels more alive, with birds, bees and wildflowers everywhere. It’s made a real difference to our little corner of Adeyfield. Huge thanks to the council for creating something so special for the community."

It has been revealed that young people and adults with learning differences will use the site to gain independence through growing plants and designing the garden.

Councillor Simy Dhyani added: “This new community garden not only brings people together in a shared green space, but also honours Adeyfield’s history as the site of a working windmill. It was so lovely to meet residents at the opening event and hear their positive comments about the garden. I hope the community can enjoy the space for many years to come.”