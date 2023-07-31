News you can trust since 1858
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel

New 'beautiful and peaceful' cemetery in Hemel Hempstead opens its gates

‘A tranquil space for remembrance, reflection, and connection with nature’
By The Newsroom
Published 31st Jul 2023, 10:21 BST- 1 min read

A new cemetery in Hemel Hempstead has opened its gates today (Monday).

Poppy Fields Cemetery, in Bedmond Road, draws inspiration from the Victorian era with its kidney-shaped areas bordered by roadways.

The seven acre space has been landscaped to create a natural habitat that supports birds, mammals, and insects to encourage biodiversity.

The cemetery has opened today (July 31). Image submitted.The cemetery has opened today (July 31). Image submitted.
The cemetery has opened today (July 31). Image submitted.
Most Popular

A specific area has been dedicated for children's burial, which aims to provide a compassionate and sensitive resting place for young people.

Cllr Robin Bromham, Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhood Operations, said: “Poppy Fields Cemetery is a beautiful and peaceful place that will provide a lasting tribute to loved ones.

“The cemetery’s natural setting and plan for environmental sustainability are a statement of the importance the council attaches to providing a tranquil space for remembrance, reflection, and connection with nature.”

For more information go to Dacorum District Council’s cemetery page.

Related topics:Hemel HempsteadVictorian