New 'beautiful and peaceful' cemetery in Hemel Hempstead opens its gates

A new cemetery in Hemel Hempstead has opened its gates today (Monday).

Poppy Fields Cemetery, in Bedmond Road, draws inspiration from the Victorian era with its kidney-shaped areas bordered by roadways.

The seven acre space has been landscaped to create a natural habitat that supports birds, mammals, and insects to encourage biodiversity.

The cemetery has opened today (July 31). Image submitted.

A specific area has been dedicated for children's burial, which aims to provide a compassionate and sensitive resting place for young people.

Cllr Robin Bromham, Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhood Operations, said: “Poppy Fields Cemetery is a beautiful and peaceful place that will provide a lasting tribute to loved ones.

“The cemetery’s natural setting and plan for environmental sustainability are a statement of the importance the council attaches to providing a tranquil space for remembrance, reflection, and connection with nature.”

