New 'beautiful and peaceful' cemetery in Hemel Hempstead opens its gates
A new cemetery in Hemel Hempstead has opened its gates today (Monday).
Poppy Fields Cemetery, in Bedmond Road, draws inspiration from the Victorian era with its kidney-shaped areas bordered by roadways.
The seven acre space has been landscaped to create a natural habitat that supports birds, mammals, and insects to encourage biodiversity.
A specific area has been dedicated for children's burial, which aims to provide a compassionate and sensitive resting place for young people.
Cllr Robin Bromham, Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhood Operations, said: “Poppy Fields Cemetery is a beautiful and peaceful place that will provide a lasting tribute to loved ones.
“The cemetery’s natural setting and plan for environmental sustainability are a statement of the importance the council attaches to providing a tranquil space for remembrance, reflection, and connection with nature.”
For more information go to Dacorum District Council’s cemetery page.