Mission to create planet-themed, biodiverse garden in Dacorum is complete

A mission to create a planet-themed garden in Dacorum has been completed.

The circular garden is the result of a project between Dacorum Borough Council (DBC) and charity Sunnyside Rural Trust to transformed the council-owned site off Redbourn Road, Highfield.

The garden is planet and space themed to link into the road names in the area which include Saturn Way, Jupiter Drive and Martian Avenue. It includes paths, a pergola, seating, wildflower planting and seasonal perennial beds.

Cllr Simy Dhyani, representatives from Dacorum Borough Council and Sunnyside Rural Trust and residents visit the completed garden. Image: Warren Cooper Photography.

The scheme is part of the council's Housing Transformation and Improvement Project. It is reviewing all its housing green spaces and looking to identify further sites to develop in the borough, with input and engagement from tenants and leaseholders.

Sunnyside Rural Trust, a charity which supports young people and adults with learning disabilities, designed and created the garden.

Cllr Simy Dhyani, who represents housing for DBC, visited the site.

Cllr Dhyani said: “It’s wonderful to see how the site has been developed by Sunnyside and we look forward to the spring as the planting blooms and transforms this space for residents to enjoy. I’ve had the opportunity to talk to residents including young children with representatives from our Housing & Property Service about the project and have had such positive feedback, I’m very pleased to see the positive impact our team have had through delivery of this partnership project. We are identifying opportunities on further sites across the borough and look forward to creating more themed gardens across Dacorum.”

The completed garden. Image: Warren Cooper Photography