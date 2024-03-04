Mission to create planet-themed, biodiverse garden in Dacorum is complete
A mission to create a planet-themed garden in Dacorum has been completed.
The circular garden is the result of a project between Dacorum Borough Council (DBC) and charity Sunnyside Rural Trust to transformed the council-owned site off Redbourn Road, Highfield.
The garden is planet and space themed to link into the road names in the area which include Saturn Way, Jupiter Drive and Martian Avenue. It includes paths, a pergola, seating, wildflower planting and seasonal perennial beds.
The scheme is part of the council's Housing Transformation and Improvement Project. It is reviewing all its housing green spaces and looking to identify further sites to develop in the borough, with input and engagement from tenants and leaseholders.
Sunnyside Rural Trust, a charity which supports young people and adults with learning disabilities, designed and created the garden.
Cllr Simy Dhyani, who represents housing for DBC, visited the site.
Cllr Dhyani said: “It’s wonderful to see how the site has been developed by Sunnyside and we look forward to the spring as the planting blooms and transforms this space for residents to enjoy. I’ve had the opportunity to talk to residents including young children with representatives from our Housing & Property Service about the project and have had such positive feedback, I’m very pleased to see the positive impact our team have had through delivery of this partnership project. We are identifying opportunities on further sites across the borough and look forward to creating more themed gardens across Dacorum.”
The trust’s CEO Keely Siddiqui Charlick added: “To see our drawing come to life is as exciting for us as the residents. It has been so rewarding for our team of people with learning disabilities to engage with local residents to deliver a creative, sustainable and tranquil garden. A big thanks to the residents for the refreshments and encouragement! We look forward to the final stage of the colourful planting in late spring to bring this to life. To all those involved in the design, funding, consultations and delivery, thank you for your faith in us and embracing partnership."