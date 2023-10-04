News you can trust since 1858
Local parents’ group shows it’s ‘scarily’ easy to take climate action

Parents for Future Dacorum ran a spooky Halloween costume swap in Berkhamsted on 23 September. As well as keeping costumes out of landfill it showed local families just how easy climate action can be.
By Parents For Future DacorumContributor
Published 4th Oct 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read
The stall, hosted outside Open Door on Berkhamsted High Street, was a huge success. Over 40 families came to drop off or pick up creepy costumes throughout the event.

The group also shared information about how families can take simple actions to make sure the planet is liveable for our children – from writing to their MP to using second-hand items.

The group encouraged parents to sign the petition and write to their MPs to stop Rosebank, ahead of the shocking announcement this week that the site has been approved by the UK government.

Local parents ran a Halloween costume swap
Rosebank is the largest undeveloped oil field in the UK, and this approval is despite warnings that developing it would blow all current climate targets.

What is PFF Dacorum?

PFF Dacorum is a group for local parents who are concerned about the climate crisis and are working together to keep the planet liveable for the next generation. It’s one of Parents For Future UK’s 25+ regional groups, which together has a rapidly growing network of over 25,000 supporters.

The group raises awareness about the effects of climate change – through local family-friendly campaigns, and sharing easy and quick solutions to bring about systemic change. And it supports parents who are struggling with the anxiety that can come with facing the climate crisis.

For more information or to get involved, email [email protected] or find them on Instagram: @ParentsForFuture_Dacorum.

