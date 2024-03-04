Latest electric vehicle charging point in Hemel Hempstead is among five in the borough - including Tring

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new electric vehicle charging point in Hemel Hempstead has stepped up the race to a greener future.

The new EVCP station has gone live at the Wood Lane End car park. It is one of many set to be installed across Dacorum.

Operated by Osprey Charging Network, it is the fifth new EVCP station in the borough, as part of the programme, available to the public.

And drivers have been making good use of the new stations in Dacorum, with usage figures on the rise.

The Forge car park, in Tring, recorded the highest number of sessions on average per week, since its launch in the autumn at just over 2,400 sessions, averaging 114 a week.

And the Leverstock Green village shops recorded the longest average session duration, of 52 minutes, and the highest average amount of energy per session (29.47 kilowatt-hour).

Climate change portfolio-holder for Dacorum Borough Council, Cllr Adrian England, has welcomed the news.

He said: “As more and more EVCPs are installed in Dacorum as part of this ongoing programme, more drivers will have increased confidence about switching to electric vehicles, as we work towards making the borough net-zero before 2050.

“The roll-out of these EVCPs pushes Dacorum forward as a location where private investment is being led and stimulated by our approach, making sure the borough is ‘recharged’.”

As well as the site at Wood Lane End, the other new EVCP stations in Dacorum are located at:

Hemel Hempstead

Leverstock Green village shops

Old Town High Street car park

Tring

Forge Car Park

Markyate

Hicks Road car park

EVCP stations will be available at the following locations later this year:

Hemel Hempstead

Alexandra Road car park

Park Road car park

Bellgate neighbourhood centre

The Queen’s Square neighbourhood centre

Durrants Hill car park

Water Gardens North & South car parks

Cowper Road car park

The Gables car park

Henry Wells Square neighbourhood centre

Bennetts End neighbourhood centre

Berkhamsted

St John’s Well Lane car park

Tring

Frogmore Street (East) car park

Kings Langley

Langley Hill car park