Latest electric vehicle charging point in Hemel Hempstead is among five in the borough - including Tring
A new electric vehicle charging point in Hemel Hempstead has stepped up the race to a greener future.
The new EVCP station has gone live at the Wood Lane End car park. It is one of many set to be installed across Dacorum.
Operated by Osprey Charging Network, it is the fifth new EVCP station in the borough, as part of the programme, available to the public.
And drivers have been making good use of the new stations in Dacorum, with usage figures on the rise.
The Forge car park, in Tring, recorded the highest number of sessions on average per week, since its launch in the autumn at just over 2,400 sessions, averaging 114 a week.
And the Leverstock Green village shops recorded the longest average session duration, of 52 minutes, and the highest average amount of energy per session (29.47 kilowatt-hour).
Climate change portfolio-holder for Dacorum Borough Council, Cllr Adrian England, has welcomed the news.
He said: “As more and more EVCPs are installed in Dacorum as part of this ongoing programme, more drivers will have increased confidence about switching to electric vehicles, as we work towards making the borough net-zero before 2050.
“The roll-out of these EVCPs pushes Dacorum forward as a location where private investment is being led and stimulated by our approach, making sure the borough is ‘recharged’.”
As well as the site at Wood Lane End, the other new EVCP stations in Dacorum are located at:
Hemel Hempstead
- Leverstock Green village shops
- Old Town High Street car park
Tring
- Forge Car Park
Markyate
- Hicks Road car park
EVCP stations will be available at the following locations later this year:
Hemel Hempstead
- Alexandra Road car park
- Park Road car park
- Bellgate neighbourhood centre
- The Queen’s Square neighbourhood centre
- Durrants Hill car park
- Water Gardens North & South car parks
- Cowper Road car park
- The Gables car park
- Henry Wells Square neighbourhood centre
- Bennetts End neighbourhood centre
Berkhamsted
- St John’s Well Lane car park
Tring
- Frogmore Street (East) car park
Kings Langley
- Langley Hill car park
Visit the council’s Electric Vehicles webpage for more information. To find your nearest EVCP, Zap-Map is the UK’s most comprehensive electric vehicle charging point map, via the app or website.