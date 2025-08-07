Dacorum Borough Council has announced that the major chalk stream restoration project taking place on the River Gade is nearly finished.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previously the council announced its efforts to reconnect the natural floodplain at Gadebridge Park as a ‘landmark’ achievement for Dacorum’s environment.

The stream from the river Gadebridge Park in Hemel Hempstead has been re-routed back to its natural course through the centre of the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dacorum Borough Council says the final phase of the project, which has begun, is focused on shifting to habitat establishment, access improvements, and land restoration.

: Councillors and Council officers reviewing the progress of the River Gade restoration Back Row Lt to Rt: Liam Dennis, Project Manager (Environment Agency), Stefania Horne - Strategic Director (Neighbourhood Operations), Cllr Sally Symington – Leader of the Council, Cllr Neil Harden, Darren Welsh - Chief Executive Front Row Lt to Rt: Cllr Simy Dhyani, Cllr Caroline Smith-Wright, Cllr Robin Bromham, Cllr Adrian England

Among the features currently being worked on are: a new riverside footpath and two pedestrian bridges. New planting and wildflower areas are also being created to support wildlife recovery in this rare chalk stream environment.

The authority has also revealed that its councillors and officers regularly visited the site to review the progress of the River Gade being moved to a more natural configuration.

Councillor Robin Bromham said: “We are grateful to the Environment Agency for this investment in the River Gade. This is one of only about 200 chalk streams in the world, 85% of which are in southern and eastern England. With their constant flow, mineral-rich clear water and gravelly bed, they provide habitats for species found in few other places. By returning the river to its natural floodplain, and reconnecting to the aquifer, we are restoring nature, while giving the opportunity to enjoy and learn about this environment. The removal of weirs helps achieve ecological connection of chalk streams to the sea, hopefully enabling migratory species such as eels and trout to thrive again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While construction teams have left the site, Dacorum Borough Council has confirmed that parts of the area will remain fenced off over the summer. The council says this is so freshly seeded grass and new planting can establish fully. Dacorum Borough Council says it will be overseeing the installation of railings on the new central footbridge and the delivery of an accessible footpath. It has opened a temporary chalk stream trail for children within the park.