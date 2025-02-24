Hertfordshire has lost 35 per cent of woodland species since 1970

Hertfordshire’s Nature Recovery Strategy has been discussed by councillors as the authority pursues its aim to slash carbon emissions.

The strategy has four broad themes and was analysed during a meeting of Hertfordshire County Council’s sustainable economic growth cabinet panel.

Stark figures were presented to councillors, which showed 20 per cent of the 7,500 species observed in Hertfordshire in 1970 were either extinct or threatened in 2020.

There are just 13 hectares of heathland left in Hertfordshire, and 35 per cent of woodland species have declined despite an increase in woodland areas. Hertfordshire also has the distinction of having around ten per cent of the world’s chalk streams, with unique habitats that need to be preserved.

Woodland butterfly, photo used for illustrative purposes. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The county council’s Nature Recovery Strategy will be sent out for a public consultation in June or July, with plans for it to be submitted to the Environment Secretary by October.

A report presented to councillors stated: “The Climate Change Act 2008 requires the UK government to reduce greenhouse gases by 100%, relative to 1990 levels, by 2050. As a local authority, the County Council is committed to this target, having declared a climate emergency in 2019.

“The County Council has chosen to consider sustainability within its decisions, to identify suitable mitigation measures to address the impacts of climate change where required and practicable in all the circumstances, ensuring these are in line with the Sustainable Hertfordshire Strategy”.

The Hertfordshire Nature Recovery Strategy will aim to fulfil the following ambitions in the Sustainable Hertfordshire Strategy:

Carbon neutrality for Hertfordshire’s own operations by 2030 – where carbon sequestration (removal) takes place due to changes in land use and/or land management on the County Council estate.

Net Zero Greenhouse Gas county before 2050 – where carbon sequestration takes place due to changes in land use and/or land management on land across the county

Preparing communities for future climates – “natural” environments contribute to locally lower temperatures and provide respite and shade in severe heat events. Strategies will be put in place to help to manage flooding and other environmental difficulties.

Enhance nature across Hertfordshire’s land and water by 20% by 2030 plus enhance nature across Hertfordshire’s land and water by 20% by 2050 – aiming to increase the quantity and quality of habitat, biodiversity and nature across the county.