News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Free water butt giveaway from Dacorum Borough Council - how to sign up

It could help you save water and help the environment

By Olivia Preston
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 1:45pm

To help residents reduce their carbon footprint and reduce water usage, Dacorum Borough Council is giving away 20 water butts.

The initiative is organised by the Council's Dacorum Climate Action Network which works to encourage and enable people to help tackle climate change while saving money. The 100-litre water butt comes with a stand, tap and filler kit and can be won by signing up via this link.

The giveaway is open to all Dacorum residents and will end on Tuesday, March 21. Winners will be chosen at random the following day and will need to collect their prize from B&Q, Two Waters Rd, Hemel Hempstead HP3 9BX by 4pm on Sunday, March 26.

20 of these are up for grabs
Most Popular

The council explained that using a water butt decreases the amount needed from a mains water supply, reduces carbon footprints and helps to preserve Dacorum’s rare chalk streams and rivers.

Dacorum Borough CouncilHemel Hempstead