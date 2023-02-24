To help residents reduce their carbon footprint and reduce water usage, Dacorum Borough Council is giving away 20 water butts.

The initiative is organised by the Council's Dacorum Climate Action Network which works to encourage and enable people to help tackle climate change while saving money. The 100-litre water butt comes with a stand, tap and filler kit and can be won by signing up via this link.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The giveaway is open to all Dacorum residents and will end on Tuesday, March 21. Winners will be chosen at random the following day and will need to collect their prize from B&Q, Two Waters Rd, Hemel Hempstead HP3 9BX by 4pm on Sunday, March 26.

20 of these are up for grabs