First batch of new electric vehicle charging points up and running in Tring

New Electric Vehicle Charging Points are up and running in Tring.

New ‘Rapid’ Electric Vehicle Charging Points (EVCP) are operational in the Forge Car Park, with installation work scheduled to be completed soon in High Street Car Park in Hemel Hempstead.

A range of EVCPs – from ‘Fast’ to ‘Ultra Rapid’ - are on the way at other sites in Dacorum. Information will be released by the council on when these will be available as the designs are finalised and works planned.

The new charging points are the first of many to be installed across the county.

Forecasts suggest that by 2030, almost one in three (30 per cent) cars will be electric – with a need for more than 3,000 more charge points across the county.

And, once all EVCPs are in place, Dacorum will become the borough or district with the highest number in Hertfordshire, and will move into the top 20 per cent nationally.

The borough council was awarded over £415,300 by the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles, with support of the Energy Saving Trust, for additional charging points for those with plug-in electric vehicles.

Cllr Adrian England, portfolio holder for climate change, said: “I’m delighted to see these first three Osprey EV charging points go operational, which has happened earlier than expected. Tring now leads this wave of modern infrastructure being installed right across Dacorum, helping local residents, shoppers and other visitors to be confident in leaving behind vehicles which require outdated fossil fuels.”

The move is part of the borough council’s commitment to making Dacorum net-zero by 2050 at the latest.

The public car park locations in the programme include:

Hemel Hempstead

• Wood Lane End car park

• Alexandra Road car park

• Queensway car park

• Park Road

• Bellgate neighbourhood centre

• The Queen’s Square neighbourhood centre

• Durrants Hill car park

• Leverstock Green village shops

• Water Gardens

• Cowper Road

• The Gables car park

• Henry Wells Square

• Bennetts End neighbourhood centre

• High Street Car Park

Berkhamsted

• St John’s Well Lane car park

Tring

• Frogmore Street (East) car park

• Forge Car Park

Kings Langley

• Langley Hill car park

Markyate