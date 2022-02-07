Extinction Rebellion hosts a free talk in Berkhamsted on the climate crisis
The Dacorum environmental protesters are encouraging residents to come to the talk
Environmental protesters will be hosting a free talk to raise awareness of the climate crisis in Berkhamsted next week.
Extinction Rebellion Dacorum will be hosting the talk at Quaker House from 7.30pm on Tuesday, February 15.
The flyer invites local residents concerned about the climate crisis to come to the event and find out more.
Group founder Sue Hampton, 65, an author and ex-teacher, has been arrested nine times.
She said: "We believe that only nonviolent direct action in huge numbers and around the world can prompt the swift, radical change that's essential for our survival as a species.
"The scientific prognosis is devastating, and for me activism is the only loving and rational response as a grandma."
Sue's 41st book, Still Rebelling for Life, was recently published as a fundraiser for Extinction Rebellion. For more information about Sue's books visit her website: suehamptonauthor.co.uk.