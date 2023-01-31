Extinction Rebellion Dacorum join ‘suffragettes’ as Hemel’s Barclays plastered with stickers
They were part of a mass gathering
Dacorum’s Extinction Rebellion activists joined in a mass gathering in London dressed as Suffragettes on Friday (January 27).
The event was organised to show solidarity and support for women being sentenced for breaking windows at Barclays Bank headquarters. This news comes as the Hemel branch of Barclays was targeted with stickers reading: ’In Case of Climate Emergency - Break Glass’.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hundreds of women marched over London Bridge with banners and placards towards Southwark Crown Court.