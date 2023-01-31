News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Extinction Rebellion Dacorum join ‘suffragettes’ as Hemel’s Barclays plastered with stickers

They were part of a mass gathering

By Olivia Preston
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 11:46am

Dacorum’s Extinction Rebellion activists joined in a mass gathering in London dressed as Suffragettes on Friday (January 27).

The event was organised to show solidarity and support for women being sentenced for breaking windows at Barclays Bank headquarters. This news comes as the Hemel branch of Barclays was targeted with stickers reading: ’In Case of Climate Emergency - Break Glass’.

Hundreds of women marched over London Bridge with banners and placards towards Southwark Crown Court.

Suffragettes outside of Southwark Crown Court, inset: stickers on Hemel Hempstead Barclay's doors
BarclaysDacorumLondon