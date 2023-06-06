Eco-conscious residents can get a guilt-free fashion fix at clothes swap event in Hemel Hempstead

Eco-friendly Hemel residents looking to refresh their wardrobe are in luck this week.

Decorum Borough Council has organised three clothes swapping events on Friday and Saturday June 9 and 10 at The Forum.

Residents can bring up to 10 items they no longer wear and exchange them for something different.

Unlike shopping in high street stores, would-be shoppers can get their fashion fix at not cost to them or the environment.

The fashion industry generates 10 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions annually and is estimated to use around 1.5trillion litres of water every year.

In the UK, more clothes are bought per head than any other country in Europe, and cheap ‘fast-fashion’ means much of it is thrown away within a year.

At the council's last clothes swaps, by exchanging just over 1,400 items of clothing, instead of buying new, residents prevented around 8.5 tonnes of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) used in clothes production - the equivalent carbon emissions of driving around the equator.

The swaps take place in conference rooms 1 and 2 at the following times:

Friday - Drop off: 11:30am – 12:30pm Swap: 1pm – 2pm and Drop off: 5:30pm – 6:30pm Swap: 7pm – 8pm

Saturday - Drop off: 10am – 11am Swap: 12:00 – 1:30pm

Items should be good quality and no shoes and bags, children’s clothing, nightwear or swimwear will be accepted. Shoppers are asked to bring their own bags.