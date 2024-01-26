Dacorum residents have invested over £2.6 million in renewable energy through Solar Together

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Solar Together Hertfordshire is a group-buying solar panel and battery storage scheme, which launched in October 2022. Both Hemel Garden Communities and Dacorum Borough Council have been working alongside independent experts iChoosr to deliver the programme.

The second registration period closed in October 2023 and has seen over 5,500 across Hertfordshire with 829 of those registrations coming from Dacorum residents.

Thanks to their investment in solar energy, Dacorum residents are expected to reduce their carbon emissions by 3,658 tonnes over 25 years, as well as saving money on their energy bills.

The feedback has been positive from residents who took part in the scheme, with one saying:

“This was a completely new area for me. The proposal was clear and comprehensive. The follow-up call was helpful and professional and the installation process was quite simply easy. Even got follow-up calls after installation.”

While another resident said:

“It was all completed with a minimum of fuss and mess. And I am very impressed with the results and the energy I'm now generating. Particularly as it's environmentally friendly!”

Councillor Adrian England, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Climate Change, Dacorum Borough Council, adds:

“Climate emergency means Climate Generation – Solar Together is part of our mission to literally generate a better future. This is the Council and HGC offering residents a vetted, trusted way to cut their energy bills, while also tackling climate change - an investment that really makes a difference. It’s fantastic to see residents in Dacorum leading this and investing in solar energy; we are pleased with how Solar Together Hertfordshire has progressed.”