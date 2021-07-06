Dacorum environmental protesters target Barclays with 'dirty protest'

Extinction Rebellion climate activists from Dacorum gathered outside Barclays today (Tuesday) to shine a light on the role they claim the bank is playing in fuelling the climate crisis.

Sue Hampton, from Berkhamsted, and Martin Roy, from Hemel Hempstead, dressed all in black, knelt in front of the Barclays branch in St Albans, and were doused in fake oil.

Explaining their reasoning, Sue claimed: “Barclays are Europe’s largest financer of fossil fuel projects. In just three years from 2016 to 2018, Barclays provided $85 billion in funding to fossil fuel companies.

Environmental protesters target Barclays with 'dirty protest' (C) Clare Hobba

"Of this, $24 billion was for companies heavily involved in expanding the extraction and use of fossil fuels – which is the exact opposite of what should be happening," she claimed.

"Their actions are destroying the climate on which our lives, and the lives of our children and grandchildren depend.”

Graham Cox, a spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion, said: “We are grateful to Sue and Martin. The appalling heatwaves and deaths in Canada, the US, and Scandinavia give us a glimpse of what is in store for us all in the coming years.

"The activists ensured that all the fake oil was cleared up and no mess was left on the pavement," he said.