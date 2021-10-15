Dacorum Climate Action Network announce first event to help people 'think global and act local’

Dacorum Climate Action Network (Dacorum CAN) will be hosting their first networking event next month.

Tying in with COP26 - the global climate summit taking place in Glasgow this November - Dacorum Borough Council is hosting the first annual event for Dacorum CAN on Wednesday, November 3.

Recently launched, Dacorum CAN is intended for local people to network with like-minded individuals and organisations to help them 'think global and act local’.

Dacorum Climate Action Network

This first event, running from 6pm till 9pm at The Forum in Hemel Hempstead, is designed to do just that.

There will be a range of speakers and stall-holders and during the event attendees can discover what actions are taking place locally to tackle the Climate and Ecological Emergency, how people can get involved and learn more about what they can do to improve their own carbon footprint.

Attendees will also get a first glimpse of the artwork submitted for the Get Creative for the Climate exhibition.

Tickets are free but spaces are limited. Please register your space as soon as possible.

Agenda:

> 6 - 6:45pm - Arrival and networking

> 6:45 - 7:35pm - Welcome. First speakers session. Q&A.

> 7:35 - 8pm - Break and networking

> 8- 8:40pm - Second speakers session. Q&A.

> 8:40 - 9pm - Networking and event close.