Dacorum Borough Council's garden waste subscription service relaunches for spring

Garden waste collections have relaunched in Dacorum.

Residents, signed up for Dacorum Borough Council’s garden waste collection service, can recycle any organic garden waste in their green bin, from this week.

Collections will continue until late November/early December 2024.

Organic waste includes grass or hedge cuttings, leaves, twigs, flowers, prunings, weeds and small animal bedding made from straw, hay or woodchips.

For those not already signed up, the charge for the service is £50 per green-lidded bin. An extra green-lidded bin can be added for a one-off charge of £29, plus the subscription charge of £50.

Those not signed up can still recycle garden waste in a home composting bin to turn it into nutrient-rich food for the garden, or take it to a local recycling centre.