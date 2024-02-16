Dacorum Borough Council launches new cigarette butt anti-littering scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dacorum Borough Council has launched a new scheme to stop people dumping cigarette butts.

The authority is introducing new ‘bucket bins’ in Hemel Hempstead High Street and Berkhamsted High Street to encourage smokers to bin their butts responsibly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keep Britain Tidy has funded the initiative that will see the bins put in place this month in areas where people often smoke.

Look out for the new bucket bins

Keep Britain Tidy research has found that smokers who discard cigarette litter often justify their actions by saying there aren’t enough bins to dispose of cigarettes correctly.

Dacorum Borough Council has identified outside pubs and nightclubs as some of the areas where dumping butts is most common.

In total, the charity is funding 20 colourful, galvanised steel bucket bins filled with sand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Figures from the council state that 66 per cent of all litter is discarded butts. Dacorum Borough Council says clearing the butts up is a costly process.

Councillor Robin Bromham said: “It is great for Dacorum to be involved in this project with Keep Britain Tidy. We hope this will help to keep our borough clean and protect local wildlife from the risks associated with littered cigarette butts. This project is just one of the great environmental education initiatives that we are currently running.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive, Allison Ogden Newton, said: "We’re delighted that Dacorum Borough Council has demonstrated a real commitment to tackling cigarette litter, which is the most prolific type of litter in England, by working with us on this project.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our researchers believe that the bucket bins will be a simple but very effective disposal solution to reduce cigarette littering.

“They’re convenient and affordable. By putting a large number in a small area, we hope to show that offering an easy and convenient solution for smokers that allows them to do the right thing with their butts, we can create a cleaner environment for everyone.”