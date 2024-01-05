Council responds to more than 1,000 reports of fallen trees and floods across Dacorum and Herts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Extreme weather conditions have led Hertfordshire County Council’s Highways to responding to over 1,000 reports of fallen trees and flooding.

Storm Henk brought high winds and rain to the county on Tuesday, followed by heavy rain on Thursday and into today, onto already saturated ground.

The impact of the rainfall was not as severe earlier in the week, but still accumulated 127 reports of flooding, with hotspots in the Hemel Hempstead and Hertford areas.

Fallen Trees due to storm Henk

While the worst of the weather has now passed, with drier and cooler conditions expected over the weekend and into next week, the clean-up operation will continue, well into next week.

Cllr Phil Bibby, Executive Member for Highways at Hertfordshire County Council, said:

“Our teams on the ground have responded brilliantly to the challenges this week’s bad weather has thrown at us. They have been working round the clock clearing fallen trees and drains to help keep Hertfordshire moving.

“I’d like to thank residents for promptly reporting issues to us over the past few days and for their ongoing patience as we continue the clean-up operation. This is timely opportunity for us to remind them of the risks of weather like this and the precautionary steps they can take to protect their own property and stay safe and well this winter.”