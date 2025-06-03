Council celebrates 'landmark' reconnection of Hemel Hempstead chalk stream

The Environment Agency has announced the reconnection of a chalk stream in Hemel Hempstead.

Work from Government officials and the local authority has led to the River Gade being reconnected to its natural floodplain at Gadebridge Park.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said the construction project will improve wildlife habitats, reducing the risk of localised flooding downstream of the white bridge in Gadebridge Park.

Historically, the River Gade was diverted from its natural course to supply water to the former Bury Mill. “The spokesperson said: This artificial channel, perched on the edge of the park, caused the river to become disconnected from the surrounding landscape, leading to reduced flow, water quality issues, and limited biodiversity.”

Gadebridge Park

Alongside contractors from BAM Nuttall and staff from Affinity Water, a project was launched to create a new river channel through the centre of the park.

Two new foot bridges were constructed as part of the project, as well as a gauging station to support the flood warning system, a new ultrasonic structure designed to allow fish and mammals to move freely while also redirecting spring flows.

The spokesperson for the Government agency added: “As a rare chalk stream, of which 85% globally are found in England, the River Gade is a valuable habitat. Chalk streams are known for their clear, mineral-rich water and stable temperatures, providing an ideal habitat for species such as water voles and brown trout.”

Councillor Robin Bromham said: “This is a landmark moment for Gadebridge Park and for our local environment. The return of the River Gade to its natural course not only restores an important ecosystem but also enhances the park experience for our residents and visitors. We’re proud to have worked with our partners to deliver this project that benefits both people and nature.”

The new channel at the Hemel Hempstead park

More details on the project have been shared on the Environment Agency’s website here.

Chris Wilson, area director at the Environment Agency, said: “Getting to this stage marks the huge collective effort of a large number of people, not just at the Environment Agency, but from our partners Dacorum Borough Council and Affinity Water, our contractors, JBA, BAM Nuttall and Arcadis and many, many others besides.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved for their perseverance and commitment to bringing such a complex and ambitious project to completion.”