Community has its say on boosting biodiversity in Hertfordshire

A series of events from the newly-formed Hertfordshire Nature Recovery Partnership (HNRP) brought together hundreds of individuals across the county in an effort to help identify, protect, enhance and create habitats in Hertfordshire.

Supporting environmental recovery whilst tackling species and habitat loss, the HNRP’s events in Hitchin, Rickmansworth, Welwyn, Hertford and St Albans asked for people to influence the creation of the county’s first-ever Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS).

Made up of Hertfordshire's councils, environmental public bodies, and organisations from the private and third sectors, the HNRP is delivering the strategy in collaboration with the county’s businesses, charities and local communities.

The events called for those in attendance – over 150 individuals - to identify pressures affecting habitats and species in Hertfordshire and suggest actions that could help.

From allotment associations, wildlife trusts, farmers and inner-city volunteers, the events heard from a wide range of views on the future of nature recovery in Hertfordshire.

Alongside the events, the HNRP has created an online survey – running throughout the summer – and will hold online webinars in August for those unable to attend the in-person sessions.

The webinars will introduce the LNRS and give a further opportunity for people to share feedback, allowing people to engage in the project from home whilst playing a crucial role in the LNRS’ development.

To take part in the survey, please visit: www.surveys.hertfordshire.gov.uk/s/HNRPpublic2024/

The webinars will be held on:

Councillor Eric Buckmaster, Chair of the Hertfordshire Nature Recovery Partnership, said: “From its verdant arable farmland and chalk streams to more built-up centres like Watford, Hertfordshire is an incredibly varied county. But like the rest of the UK, it is also facing an ecological emergency.”

Certain species in Hertfordshire, such as the Black-necked grebe or the Pasqueflower, are nationally significant. However, according to the Herts & Middlesex Wildlife Trust’s State of Nature report, a significant number of species found across the county were listed as Hertfordshire Species of Conservation Concern.

Eric continued: “We’d like to thank Hertfordshire’s community for taking part in the events, but there is still time for us to gather more views through the upcoming webinars and online survey.

“We are excited to see how this feedback can enhance our open spaces by mapping key habitats and species in order to identify opportunities for nature recovery. This could include supporting wildflower meadows, tree planting, or river and wetland restoration, but we need you to have your say.

“By joining the engagement process, you will help us better understand our habitats and species. From there, the LNRS can then identify priorities in order to protect natural habitats and enhance biodiversity across Hertfordshire.”

The HNRP is working closely with Hertfordshire’s District councils to deliver the local events, where individuals can hear more about what the group has been doing and to share views on nature recovery. Each event is designed to be fully accessible, ensuring that everyone can participate comfortably and share their insights.

The strategy could then be used to drive forward policies in the Government’s 25-Year Environment Plan, the Environment Bill and the Agriculture Act, or contribute to the national Nature Recovery Network. From there, ‘nature-based solutions’ could be implemented, including natural flood risk management, carbon sequestration and low-carbon energy projects, or efforts to clean air and reduce water pollution.

As well as being used within the planning process, the strategy could also provide direction on where funding would be optimally directed to recover nature, maximise Biodiversity Net Gain, farming incentives and environmental net gain initiatives more generally.

To participate in the webinars or for more information about the locations and times of the in-person events, please visit the HNRP website.

And for any further details, please email [email protected] or call the freephone number: 0800 148 8911.