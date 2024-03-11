Calling all litter-pickers in Dacorum! Volunteers urged to back Great British Spring Clean

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dacorum residents are being urged to support an environmental campaign by collecting litter from their street.

Dacorum Borough Council is once again supporting the Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean, the largest mass environmental action campaign in the UK between March 15 and 31.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the council is calling on families, neighbours, friends and colleagues to join forces and pledge to collect a bag of litter from nearby streets and beauty spots.

The Tidy Tring team.

The council is providing litter-picking equipment and arranging for the collection of bags of litter.

Last year, more than 1,100 volunteers collected 600 bags of litter from around Dacorum. After the 2023 campaign, 96 per cent of people who took part agreed that they felt they had made a difference to their area.

Councillor Robin Bromham, Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhood Operations, said: “The Great British Spring Clean is a fantastic way to demonstrate that the environment belongs to everyone by supporting Dacorum residents to take immediate action to protect our local environment.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

As well as polluting streets and parks, litter harms wildlife, domestic pets and cattle, and costs UK tax payers over £1 billion a year to clean up. So far in 2024, volunteer litter pickers and Street Champions have collected more than 300 bags of rubbish from across their local areas in Dacorum.

To find out how to take part, visit the council’s community litter picking page.