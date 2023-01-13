A pub has decided to not chop down a tree after Berkhamsted residents expressed their anger and disappointment after Dacorum Borough Council (DBC) approved its planning application.

The Crystal Palace pub on Station Road had submitted plans to DBC to fell the poplar. Clive Chesser, CEO of Punch Pubs, which owns the pub with Big Smoke Brew Co, has sent a letter to nearby residents explaining the decision to keep the tree.

He said: “Following an exhaustive process, I am writing to share our findings and thoroughly considered course of action about the tree, and I am writing to you as a collective to ensure there is a sole source of the truth.”

The tree on Station Road

Clive added that the owners were concerned about the tree’s damage to the surrounding properties. He continued: “For clarity, the recent application for the removal of the tree originally included a request to pollard, this was only changed following challenges we received from other parties concerned about the potential health and safety risk the tree posed.”

The letter explained that many companies had declined the pollarding job as the tree is on a narrow and busy road, approaching the train station and near the rail tracks. However, investment manager Natasha Milinkovic had “successfully commissioned a reputable contractor to pollard the tree”.

Residents had urged the pub’s owners to consider pollarding the tree - cutting its top branches to encourage growth, as an alternative to chopping it down.

Maggie Procopi from Berkhamsted Environmental Concern Group had set up a petition to save the tree. Reacting to the news, she said: “This is great news for the town! I’m delighted and grateful that the owners have reconsidered and decided to pollard the tree. Thanks go to Big Smoke Brew, Punch Pubs and to the very many residents who made their feelings known on the matter.”

