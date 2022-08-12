Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A car which was on fire in Gadebridge has been extinguished by Hertfordshire Fire Control.

The vehicle was found on fire on a driveway on Fennycroft Road in Hemel Hempstead at 2.15pm today.

Firefighters were alerted and put out the blaze in around ten minutes.

Firefighters have been called out to several incidents during the latest hot spell this week.

The incident ended at around 2.55pm.