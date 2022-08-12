A car which was on fire in Gadebridge has been extinguished by Hertfordshire Fire Control.
The vehicle was found on fire on a driveway on Fennycroft Road in Hemel Hempstead at 2.15pm today.
Firefighters were alerted and put out the blaze in around ten minutes.
The incident ended at around 2.55pm.
This is the latest in a string of fires which have started in the borough over the past week.