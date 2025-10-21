Vehicle breakdown causes delays of over 30 minutes on motorway by Hemel Hempstead

Two lanes have been closed on the A-road

A van has broken down causing delays on a busy route near Hemel Hempstead.

National Highways has confirmed a lane closure is in place on the A414 Westbound near Hemel Hempstead.

In its latest update at 4:30pm the road management service confirmed two lanes in that direction remain closed.

Traffic was held at red lights to make the area safe after the breakdown, the road service added.

Delays of just over 30 minutes are anticipated and traffic is congested for two miles when approaching the accident.