Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A police appeal has been launched asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman from Hemel Hempstead.

Hertfordshire Constabulary launched a social media appeal asking for help tracing Amber this morning (2 September).

She is 21 years old, and was last seen in the Chaulden area at around 11pm last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hertfordshire Constabulary has described her as white, five foot seven inches tall, and of a slim build with dark blonde hair. Amber has multiple ear piercings and is thought to be dressed in black, including black trainers, according to police intelligence.

Amber is missing

The police force believes that Amber could be in the rural Berkhamsted areas.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: “If you have seen Amber since she went missing or have information on her whereabouts please call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 89 of 2 September. You can also report information online or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat.

“For immediate sightings call 999 straight away.”