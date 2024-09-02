Police appeal launched to find missing woman from Hemel Hempstead
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hertfordshire Constabulary launched a social media appeal asking for help tracing Amber this morning (2 September).
She is 21 years old, and was last seen in the Chaulden area at around 11pm last night.
Hertfordshire Constabulary has described her as white, five foot seven inches tall, and of a slim build with dark blonde hair. Amber has multiple ear piercings and is thought to be dressed in black, including black trainers, according to police intelligence.
The police force believes that Amber could be in the rural Berkhamsted areas.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: “If you have seen Amber since she went missing or have information on her whereabouts please call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 89 of 2 September. You can also report information online or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat.
“For immediate sightings call 999 straight away.”