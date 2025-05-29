Picture released of missing Luton teenager with links to Hemel Hempstead
Police have shared a picture of teenager missing from his home in Luton.
Marcus, aged 16, was last seen shortly before 1.25pm on Monday, May 26 May.
He is 5ft 8ins, slim, and was wearing a black sweater, grey joggers, black trainers and a black cap. Police said he also have links to Hemel Hempstead.
Anyone who has seen Marcus or knows where he is should call 101 and quote reference 003 of 27 May.
