Person pronounced dead at Berkhamsted Railway Station as emergency responders attend incident

An individual was pronounced dead by emergency responders at Berkhamsted Railway Station today.

This morning, police officers and paramedics were called to the scene of an incident by the station at around 9:40am. They were responding to calls stating there had been a casualty on the tracks by the Hertfordshire station.

It has been confirmed by British Transport Police that an individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Once the authorities were alerted to an emergency incident, train lines between Milton Keynes Central and London Euston were closed off. This caused delays to trains run by Avanti West Coast between Birmingham New Street and London Euston, and London Northwestern Railway services between Birmingham and London, passing through Milton Keynes.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “The incident is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

A London Northwestern Railway spokesperson added: “Services between Milton Keynes and London Euston were subject to delays and cancellation this morning while the emergency services dealt with an incident on the railway.

“Our thoughts are with everybody affected by this incident.

"Any passenger whose journey was delayed by 15 minutes or more can claim compensation via the Delay Repay scheme.”

Passengers were advised that they could use their tickets on alternative trains due to the emergency incident.

Once the emergency services were on the scene, commuters were informed that trains would be cancelled and delays could last for up to 120 minutes, by National Rail.

Around 2pm rail lines were reopened and it is hoped that delays decrease after 4pm, but National Rail cautions that major disruption is expected until then.