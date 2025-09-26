Pedestrian in her 80s hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after Hemel Hempstead collision

Police

A woman in her 80s has been rushed to hospital after she was involved in a collision in Hemel Hempstead.

This morning at around 10.20am, a collision involving two pedestrians and a Ford Focus took place at Queens Square in Adeyfield, outside Prudens Bakery.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed the two pedestrians were women in their 50s and 80s. An air ambulance helicopter was sent to the scene to rush the woman in her 80s to hospital.

It has also been confirmed by the police force that the woman remains in hospital with what it has described as ‘serious injuries’.

A woman suffered serious injuries after being involved in the collision

Detective Sergeant Shona Birkby from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “I am asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision to please contact police if you witnessed this incident.

“If you have dash cam footage that could assist the investigation, please upload it at herts.police.uk/dashcamupload.”

Information can be reported to the police force by making an online report, via its web chat service, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, and quoting Op Ensign.