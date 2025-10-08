Motorcyclist rushed to hospital with 'serious injuries' after collision in Hemel Hempstead

A remains in hospital following the crash

A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after he was involved in a serious collision in Hemel Hempstead.

Just before 7.45am today, a collision involving a white Ford Transit van and a black motorbike occurred at the junction of Leighton Buzzard Road and Piccotts End Road.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed the driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s, remains in hospital. His injuries have been described as ‘serious’ by the police force, which also confirmed the driver of the van remained at the scene to help officers with their enquiries.

Sergeant Jake Howard, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “We are continuing to establish the full circumstances of this collision, and I am appealing for anyone with information to please get in touch.

“If you have a dash cam fitted and were driving in the area at the time, please check it as you may have recorded some crucial footage. This can be uploaded at herts.police.uk/dashcamupload. Additionally, if you have any further information, please email me via [email protected].”

Hertfordshire Constabulary advises that information can also be reported online, via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 097 of 8 October.