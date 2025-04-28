Motorcyclist dies after M25 collision involving van in Hertfordshire

Police want dashcam footage from the scene

A man died as a result of injuries suffered during a crash on the M25 on Friday evening.

Police have confirmed that a motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which took place near to the Watford junction at around 9pm.

Emergency responders rushed to the junction 20 exit slip road after the crash, which involved a grey Vauxhall Vivaro van and a Suzuki motorbike.

A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the motorcyclist, a man aged in his 60s, sadly died at the scene. His family are being supported by officers.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary adds that the driver of the van remained at the scene to assist the authorities.

Sergeant Matthew O’Neill, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Firstly, our thoughts remain with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time. Officers are continuing work to establish the circumstances of what happened and urge anyone who was in the area at the time to please make contact with us via email.

“Additionally, if you were driving in the area at the time and have a dash cam fitted, please check it as you may have recorded some crucial footage.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary is asking residents with dashcam footage to upload it online here. Information can also be reported to the force online, via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, and quoting ISR 748 of 25 April, 2025.