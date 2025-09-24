Missing teenage girl from Hemel Hempstead found after urgent appeal

By James Lowson
Published 24th Sep 2025, 16:59 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2025, 15:25 BST
Ruby has been locatedplaceholder image
Ruby has been located
A missing teenage girl from Hemel Hempstead has been found after an urgent appeal from the police.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed that Ruby, 13, has been located. A spokesperson for the police force confirmed to The Hemel Hempstead Gazette today, that she had been located over the weekend.

A social media appeal had been launched by Hertfordshire Constabulary asking for the public’s help locating Ruby.

She is a teenage girl from Hemel Hempstead who the authorities believe traveled into London. Ruby was last seen at 11pm in Hemel Hempstead on Friday, prior to being located by the authorities.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice