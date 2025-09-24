Missing teenage girl from Hemel Hempstead found after urgent appeal
A missing teenage girl from Hemel Hempstead has been found after an urgent appeal from the police.
Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed that Ruby, 13, has been located. A spokesperson for the police force confirmed to The Hemel Hempstead Gazette today, that she had been located over the weekend.
A social media appeal had been launched by Hertfordshire Constabulary asking for the public’s help locating Ruby.
She is a teenage girl from Hemel Hempstead who the authorities believe traveled into London. Ruby was last seen at 11pm in Hemel Hempstead on Friday, prior to being located by the authorities.