Missing teenage girl from Dacorum found after police appeal
A missing girl from Dacorum was found after the police launched an urgent social media appeal.
On Sunday (21 August), Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed that Molly, 14, from Little Gaddesden, had been located.
Prior to being spotted, she was last sighted in Dunstable, Bedfordshire at around 4.45pm on Saturday 17 August.