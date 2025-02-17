Missing man with links to Hemel Hempstead located after urgent social media appeal
Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed that a man with Hemel Hempstead links was located after a social media appeal.
This morning (18 February), the police force confirmed that Jordan had been found.
On Friday (14 February), Hertfordshire Constabulary shared a recent image of Jordan that was captured on CCTV cameras, .
Jordan is 27, from Watford and was last seen on Wednesday 12 February, prior to being located today.
He was also said to have links to the Hemel Hempstead area of Hertfordshire.
An urgent social media appeal was set up by the police on Friday to help locate the missing Hertfordshire man.