Missing man with links to Hemel Hempstead located after urgent social media appeal

Jordan has been located

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed that a man with Hemel Hempstead links was located after a social media appeal.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This morning (18 February), the police force confirmed that Jordan had been found.

On Friday (14 February), Hertfordshire Constabulary shared a recent image of Jordan that was captured on CCTV cameras, .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan is 27, from Watford and was last seen on Wednesday 12 February, prior to being located today.

He was also said to have links to the Hemel Hempstead area of Hertfordshire.

An urgent social media appeal was set up by the police on Friday to help locate the missing Hertfordshire man.