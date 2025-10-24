Man in 70s rushed to hospital after collision with vehicle in Hemel Hempstead
Yesterday at around 5:10pm, a pedestrian in their 70s, collided with a black Nissan Qashqai on Midland Road, near the turning for Mayflower Avenue.
Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and the driver of the Qashqai remained at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries.
Sergeant Luke Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for witnesses as we continue to piece together what happened.
“I’m particularly keen to speak to anyone with a dash cam and who was driving in the area at the time in case they recorded any important footage. If you captured anything, please upload this via herts.police.uk/dashcamupload. I can also be emailed directly via [email protected].”
Hertfordshire Constabulary advises that information can also be reported online, via its web chat service, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, and quoting ISR 504 of 23 October, 2025.