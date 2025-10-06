Man in 30s dies after two-vehicle collision near Hemel Hempstead

A woman suffered serious injuries after being involved in the collision

A man was killed after being involved in a fatal collision which occurred near Hemel Hempstead.

At around 5:30pm on Friday evening a blue Mini Cooper S and a silver Kia Sportage were involved in a collision in Pimlico.

It happened on Bedmond Road by the junction with Highwoodhall Lane.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed that a man in his 30s, who was driving the Mini Cooper, died at the scene.

Sergeant Luke Morley, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit who is investigating the collision, said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man that sadly passed away at the scene.

“We are investigating the exact circumstances around the collision and I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to please get in touch.

“I also want to ask any dash cam owners who were in the area at the time to please check their footage and upload anything that could assist the investigation to herts.police.uk/dashcamupload. If you have any information that you think may help our enquiries, please email me at [email protected].”

Hertfordshire Constabulary advises that information can be reported online, via the police force’s web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting Op Neroli.