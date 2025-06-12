Hertfordshire Constabulary has released emergency information for any local residents affected by the India Air aeroplane crash this morning.

The police force has released contact information for emergency phone lines for people currently in India or the UK.

This comes after an Air India flight heading towards Gatwick crashed this morning killing over 200 people.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has released the following contact information for concerned residents:

The back of Air India flight 171 is pictured at the site after it crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad. Picture: Sam Panthaky/AFP via Getty Images

A spokesperson for the police force said in a statement: “If you need help from the British government, or have concerns for friends or family, call:

-”+91 (11) 2419 2100 (in India)

-”+44 (0) 20 7008 5000 (in the UK)

“The Government of Gujarat State have established an Emergency Centre that can be contacted on: +91 (0) 79 23251900 / +91 (0) 9078405304.

“Air India has set up a dedicated passenger hotline number. Families in India seeking more information can call 1800 5691 444.”

It has been confirmed that a Boeing 787-8 fell from the skies shortly after take off this morning colliding with properties in the city of Ahmedabad.

Out of 242 people confirmed to have been on board the plane, 53 are said to be British nationals, reports in India suggest one person may have survived the crash and that person is from the UK.

Reuters said that at least 204 bodies had been recovered by emergency responders in India. Air India flight AI171 took off from Ahmedabad Airport at 1.38pm local time, the plane crashed in a residential area called Meghaninagar.