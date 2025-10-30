Collision causes delays on M1 in Hemel Hempstead with seven-mile backlog

A lane closure was authorised following the crash

A vehicle has been involved in a collision on the M1 in Hemel Hempstead causing delays across the entire road network.

This morning at around 7:55am a collision was reported on the M1 southbound between junction nine in Flamstead and junction eight for Hemel Hempstead.

National Highways confirmed a lane closure was authorised while emergency responders attended the accident. The fourth lane of the motorway was closed, leading to gridlock along the route.

A spokesperson for the highway service added that delays of around 50 minutes were being recorded on the motorway and the backlog of traffic lasted for approximately five miles.

A further update from the traffic service confirmed the fourth lane of the M1 route was reopened at around 8:10am. However, gridlocked traffic had increased to seven miles.

Motorists were advised to leave extra time to complete journeys along the route.